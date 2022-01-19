Pistons overwhelmed by Warriors to start western road trip, 102-86

San Francisco — The Pistons’ four-game western road trip didn’t get off to a sparkling start.

After a double-digit loss at home to Phoenix, the team with the NBA’s best record, the Pistons had another lopsided loss to the Golden State Warriors, who have the second-best record.

The Pistons had a slow start in the first quarter, and the Warriors stayed on the gas pedal in the second quarter, pushing to a 102-86 victory on Tuesday night at Chase Center.

Rodney McGruder had a season-high 19 points in 22 minutes, Hamidou Diallo added 16 points and 13 rebounds and Isaiah Stewart 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Pistons (10-33) who play the Sacramento Kings in the second game of a back-to-back on Wednesday night.

McGruder scored 17 of his points in the second half, when the game wasn’t close, but he finished 7-of-10 from the field, including 4-of-7 on 3-pointers.

Klay Thompson had 21 points in 22 minutes for the Warriors (32-12), his highest output since his return from injury. Steph Curry added 18 points and eight assists and Andrew Wiggins 19 points.

