News & Views: Pistons' Kelly Olynyk makes immediate impact in return to action

Sacramento — The odds were stacked against the Pistons on Wednesday night. They had a 10-point deficit with three minutes to go, on the road, on the second night of a back-to-back.

In many games this season, that scenario would have spelled doom.

They managed to turn the tables on the Sacramento Kings and snatched a 133-131 victory. It was impressive because the Pistons committed 26 fouls and the Kings had 44 free-throw attempts. Sacramento shot 52% from the field and 44% on 3-pointers. Usually, those spell doom for the Pistons as well.