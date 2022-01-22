Pistons' Olynyk enters health and safety protocols

Denver — The Pistons have another player in health and safety protocols.

Center Kelly Olynyk, who returned this week from a knee injury that kept him out for more than two months, will miss some more time.

Olynyk will have to return two negative tests taken at least 24 hours apart or be out for at least five days and show no symptoms. The Pistons have had their roster ravaged by players going into COVID protocols in the past few weeks, but they were starting to get back to near full strength.

Jerami Grant, who has been out for more than a month because of thumb surgery, also remains in health and safety protocols. Grant had been assigned to the Motor City Cruise in the G League, but that was cut short.

Luka Garza exited health and safety protocols on Saturday and has been placed in return to competition reconditioning, which lasts at least 48 hours before his return.

The Pistons are finishing a four-game western road trip in Denver on Sunday.

Pistons at Nuggets

Tip-off: 8 p.m. Sunday, Ball Arena, Denver

TV/radio: BSD/WXYT 97.1

Outlook: The Pistons (11-34) have lost two of three on their four-game road trip and begin a home-and-home with the Nuggets (23-21), with a return to Detroit on Tuesday.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter.com/detnewsRodBeard