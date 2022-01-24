Detroit News 2021-22 Pistons midseason grades

Go through the gallery above to view Rod Beard's midseason grades for the 2021-22 Detroit Pistons. Click here if you’re having trouble viewing the gallery.

The Pistons are a little more than halfway through the season, and like last year, it’s been a bit of a struggle. Much of the subpar 11-35 record can be attributed to COVID issues and injuries, which have limited the Pistons to a handful of games with their top starting lineup.