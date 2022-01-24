Pistons recall Jerami Grant, Frank Jackson from Motor City Cruise

Denver — The Pistons are getting closer to being at full strength.

They recalled Jerami Grant and Frank Jackson from the Motor City Cruise on Monday, and the two could be ready to return to the lineup for Tuesday home matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

After season-long issues with injuries and COVID protocols, they are getting two of their top scorers back.

Grant, who leads the team in scoring at 20.1 points, has been out since Nov. 10 because of a thumb injury and subsequent surgery. He recovered and was ready to return to the team, but entered health and safety protocols last week.

Jackson had an ankle injury that has kept him out since Dec. 29. He also was ready to return, but entered health and safety protocols last week.

The Pistons also assigned Luka Garza, Saben Lee and Cassius Stanley to the Cruise.

Big man Kelly Olynyk returned after a two-month absence last week, but he entered COVID protocols on Saturday. He could return this week as well.

