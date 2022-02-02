Pistons' Cunningham named NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month

After a slow start, Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham is having a standout rookie season.

More people are starting to notice.

The NBA named Cunningham the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month on Wednesday, becoming just the sixth Pistons rookie to win the award, and the first since Jonas Jerebko in February 2010.

Cunningham was the leading scorer in January among all rookies (17.3 points) and paced Eastern Conference rookies in assists (5.6). He had a career-high 34 points against the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 25, and he added a triple-double against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 30.

Overall, Cunningham ranks among the top of the rookie class in scoring (15.8 points, tied for first), rebounds (5.5, sixth), assists (5.2, second) and steals (1.3, second).

Oklahoma City’s Josh Giddey was named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month for January.

