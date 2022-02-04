Pistons can't dig out of another big hole, lose 102-93 against Celtics

The Pistons’ offense has had its struggles for much of the season. In some games, it’s poor 3-point shooting. In others, it’s free throws.

In Friday’s matchup against the Boston Celtics, it was the shots inside the arc where they had a hard time. For most of the game, they were shooting below 30% on 2-point shots, and they finished at 31% with some better production in the second half.

By then, the Celtics had built a double-digit lead, and the Pistons couldn’t dig out of another big hole, falling to a 102-93 loss on Friday night at Little Caesars Arena.

It’s the seventh loss in the last eight games for the Pistons (12-40), who next play on Sunday afternoon at Minnesota, a rematch of Thursday’s loss to the Timberwolves.

BOX SCORE: Celtics 102, Pistons 93

Hamidou Diallo had 21 points and 14 rebounds, Saddiq Bey 21 points and four assists and Jerami Grant 10 points and three rebounds. Diallo (8-of-17) and Killian Hayes (5-of-11) were the only Pistons players to shoot 40% or better from the field.

The shooting struggles abounded, with Grant going 3-of-12, Isaiah Stewart 2-of-10 and Trey Lyles 3-of-10. Their 3-point shooting helped keep them in the game, as they went 10-of-26 from beyond the arc, for a respectable 39%.

The Celtics (29-25) surged at the end of the first quarter, with Jaylen Brown (13 points and seven rebounds) getting a 3-pointer and splitting a pair of free throws for a 17-11 lead. Brown added a turnaround jumper and the lead pushed to eight. After a putback dunk by Al Horford, the Celtics had a 28-16 lead entering the second quarter.

The Pistons were shooting just 29 % from the field midway through the second quarter, before a 3-pointer by Bey cut the lead to 40-29. The Celtics kept the pressure on, with a dunk by Robert Williams (11 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks) starting a 6-2 spurt to finish the half with a 46-31 advantage for Boston.

The Celtics started the third quarter with a tip-in and a floater from Marcus Smart to create more cushion, but Jayson Tatum got things going, with 19 of his 24 points in the period. Tatum had back-to-back 3-pointers, pushing the lead to 16, and the run reached 16-5, and a 78-56 lead for the Celtics entering the fourth quarter.

