Reports: Pistons trade for Kings big man Marvin Bagley III

The Pistons are not standing pat at Thursday’s trade deadline.

In a four-team deal, the Pistons are getting big man Marvin Bagley III, a former No. 2 overall pick, from the Sacramento Kings for Josh Jackson and Trey Lyles, according to a report Thursday by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bagley, 22, is 6-foot-11 and can play power forward or center. The Kings picked him second overall in the 2018 draft, and though he hasn't lived up to that lofty draft position, Bagley is averaging 9.3 points and 7.2 rebounds in 30 games this season.

The Pistons are 12-42 and have lost nine of their last 10 games, so some kind of shakeup ahead of the trade deadline seemed to be in the works. Jerami Grant had been mentioned as a likely trade candidate, and as the deadline approaches, there could be more deals in the works.

Bagley fills a need for the Pistons, adding a rebounding big man who may not just be around for the short term. He's in the final year of his deal, worth $11.3 million this season. Bagley can become a restricted free agent if the Pistons make a qualifying offer of $14.8 million, which they likely will do. That would enable them to match any offer that another team makes in free agency.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers also are involved in the four-team deal. The Bucks will receive Serge Ibaka from the Clippers, and Semi Ojeleye and Rodney Hood will go to the Clippers. The Kings get Donte DiVincenzo from the Bucks in addition to Jackson and Lyles.

The Pistons reportedly also will send out multiple second-round picks to the Bucks in the deal.

