Pistons lose eighth straight, Bagley scores 10 points in debut vs. Wizards

Washington, D.C. — The Pistons didn’t waste time trying to get Marvin Bagley III some playing time. After coming to the Pistons last week in a deal at the trade deadline, Bagley made his debut on Monday night against the Washington Wizards.

Bagley played with the second unit and had a good first game, but the Pistons couldn’t rally in the fourth quarter, falling to the Wizards, 103-94 at Capital One Arena.

The Pistons (12-45) have lost eight straight games and 12 of their last 13 games, and they’ll head into the All-Star break after Wednesday’s matchup at Boston.

Bagley finished with 10 points and eight rebounds in 21 minutes and Saddiq Bey led the Pistons with 24 points, five rebounds and five assists. Jerami Grant had 14 points, Cade Cunningham 12 points, four rebounds and four assists and Isaiah Stewart 11 points and nine rebounds.

BOX SCORE: Wizards 103, Pistons 94

After a hook shot by Bagley, the Wizards (26-30) led, 78-76, with 2:00 remaining. Washington finished the third quarter with a 9-2 run, including seven points by Kyle Kuzma (23 points and seven rebounds), and pushed the lead to 87-78.

Bagley made two of four free throws early in the fourth, to get within 88-81, and that started a 9-2 spurt, with drives by Rodney McGruder and Cory Joseph and a 3-pointer by Bey, cutting the deficit to 90-88 with 6:19 left.

Marvin Bagley III plans to 'just be myself' as he lands new opportunity with Pistons

The Pistons couldn’t get stops down the stretch and the Wizards extended the lead with nine straight points. Raul Neto scored on two drives inside, Deni Avdija (12 points and 15 rebounds) scored a jumper and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (16 points) hit a 3-pointer, as the lead ballooned to 99-88 with 2:32 remaining.

The Wizards didn’t relent the rest of the way and the Pistons scored just two baskets more baskets, on 3-pointers by Joseph and Grant.

Beard: Pistons preach patience as Troy Weaver tries to build 'sustainable winner'

The Pistons trailed by 12 in the second quarter, but they put together an 8-0 rally, with a three-point play by Stewart and a 3-pointer from Grant and a pair of free throws from Bey to get within 42-8. Thomas Bryant’s dunk ended the run, but Cunningham scored on a drive.

Cunningham was in foul trouble for most of the game, after getting his second at the 4:36 mark of the first quarter. He got his third midway through the second period and his fourth in the first minute of the fourth quarter.

He would have had his fifth foul with 9:31 left in the third quarter, but Casey challenged the call of offensive foul and it was overturned. Cunningham made the two free throws and the Pistons cut the lead to 59-58, but Kuzma, who had 17 points in the third quarter, got on a hot streak. He had eight of the Wizards’ 11 points during that stretch, and his floater and fadeaway jumper gave them a 63-58 lead, before his final stretch to end the period.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard