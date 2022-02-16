Pistons snap eight-game skid, edge red-hot Celtics, 112-111

Boston — Entering Wednesday’s matchup, the Boston Celtics were coming off a 48-point shellacking of the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Pistons were on the wrong end of some lopsided, double-digit losses.

It made for what looked to be a predictable mismatch.

It wasn’t quite that, as neither team led by double digits, and the Pistons had a six-point lead early in the fourth quarter — and almost let it get away. They made the clutch shots down the stretch and held on for a 112-111 victory at TD Garden.

The Pistons ended their eight-game losing streak and ended the Celtics’ 9-game win streak. They head into the All-Star break with a 13-45 record, and they won’t play again until Feb. 24 at home against Cleveland.

Jerami Grant had 24 points, Saddiq Bey 20 points, 11 rebounds and six assists and Cade Cunningham20 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Grant had a go-ahead basket with 19.1 seconds left and the Pistons got the ball back but threw away the inbounds pass. They made another big stop as Cunningham blocked Jaylen Brown. Jayson Tatum (22 points and five assists) had a chance at the game-winner on a 17-foot jumper, but it was off the mark.

Grant took over for the Pistons in the final five minutes, scoring nine of their 12 points during a furious comeback. He had a dunk, a drive and a 3-pointer for seven straight points. Bey chipped in a clutch 3-pointer as the shot clock expired to get within 108-106 at the 2:17 mark.

After creating a turnover, Grant came through again with a driving lay-up to tie it. Bey followed with a putback and the Pistons had their first lead since early in the quarter.

The Celtics (34-26) jumped back in front with a corner 3-pointer by Al Horford (19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists).

