Meet the Pistons' All-Star for Sunday's NBA showcase

Cleveland — During the NBA’s All-Star Weekend, the Pistons will have three of their young players representing the team in the Rising Stars Challenge and the Skills Challenge on Friday and Saturday.

They’ll have another representative in the All-Star Game itself on Sunday night.

Claire Czerniuk, the Pistons’ director of game operations, will manage the entertainment and game experience for everyone at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. Just like the players in the game, it’s a huge honor to be invited to do the All-Star Game, because only one of 30 operations directors in the league is selected.