Pistons' Cunningham, Rookie Team finish second in Skills Challenge

Cleveland — It was sometimes awkward and confusing, and at other times fun and exciting.

The revamped NBA Skills Challenge kicked off the festivities at All-Star Saturday night with a bang, as three teams competed in four skills — Shooting, Passing, Team Relay and Halfcourt Shots.

The Pistons’ Cade Cunningham, along with the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Josh Giddey and Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors teamed for the Rookie Team. Team Antetokounmpo consisted of brothers Giannis, Thanasis and Alex and the hometown Cavs Team had Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.