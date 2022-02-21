Beard: Here is how I would make the NBA's All-Star Weekend better

The NBA has a problem, and it really shouldn't be an issue.

All-Star Weekend, one of the marquee events on the league’s calendar, is back in the spotlight. It happens every couple of years when things go askew just enough to get people talking about it.

Getting back on track requires some internal reflection and some outside intervention, like going to therapy to tune things up and get back on the right track. The core issue is the Slam Dunk Contest, which is a recurring problem. Every few years, just when things start to look better, the situation devolves back into the same rut of being too boring or too overdone.