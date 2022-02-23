Pistons' young core uses All-Star experience as measuring stick

Detroit — In the last week before the All-Star break, the Pistons faced the likes of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., Terry Rozier and Kyle Kuzma and Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Green.

Among that group are some of the premier young stars in the league, and with those games every night in the regular season, it’s sometimes difficult to get a gauge on where the Pistons’ young core stands. All-Star Weekend gave a different glimpse, as the Pistons’ three young stars, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart, got a chance to measure themselves in The Rising Stars tournament, which featured some of the league’s top first- and second-year players.