Pistons' Diallo carves out niche with versatility, athleticism on second unit

Detroit — Hamidou Diallo had an eyebrow-raising stretch during the first quarter of Thursday night’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Diallo hit three 3-pointers in the final three minutes, scoring nine of the Pistons’ final 13 points of the period. It’s not so surprising that he’d have a chunk of points in a short time span, but it’s the three shots beyond the arc, which is a season high for him in any game this season.