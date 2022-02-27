Beard: Pistons' Cade Cunningham still learning to manage foul trouble

Charlotte, N.C. — Cade Cunningham has been getting caught with his hand in the cookie jar. It’s a hard temptation to break, with the way Cunningham plays defense and the challenges that he faces on a game-to-game basis.

Cunningham generally is matched up against one of the opposing team’s better offensive wings, so it’s natural to want to be up for the challenge. The issue is that the situations are getting Cunningham into foul trouble, and most of the fouls are cheap ones.