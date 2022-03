Toronto — About two weeks ago, the Pistons were in the midst of a miserable skid. Eight straight losses and 12 in their previous 13 games. That included a 30-point debacle to the Dallas Mavericks, a 25-point mauling against the Memphis Grizzlies and a 22-point shellacking to the Charlotte Hornets.

An 11-point loss to the Washington Wizards on Valentine’s Day was the tipping point, where things took a turn.