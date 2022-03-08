Knee injury to sideline Pistons' Isaiah Stewart for a week

Detroit — It wasn’t a good sign when Pistons center Isaiah Stewart had to be helped to the locker room in the second quarter of Monday night’s win over the Atlanta Hawks. The Pistons have had their share of injury issues this season, so when Stewart went down, there was a pause.

As it turns out, it doesn’t seem to be serious. The Pistons announced Tuesday that an examination of Stewart’s right knee showed a bone bruise. He’ll be re-examined in a week and his status updated at that point.

Stewart is averaging 8.2 points and 8.5 rebounds in 57 games this season and his production had been up in the past 11 games, when he was posting 10.5 points and 9.4 rebounds.

In Stewart’s absence, Marvin Bagley III started the second half, and he played well. The Pistons could choose to put Bagley in the starting lineup in the new few games, or elevate Kelly Olynyk to that spot and have Bagley with the second unit.

The Pistons face the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena; they play at Boston on Friday night and home against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday afternoon.

