Pistons surrender 18-point lead in 106-102 loss to Clippers

Rod Beard
The Detroit News
Detroit — The Pistons’ struggles in the fourth quarter continued for a second straight game. After going the first 11-plus minutes in Friday’s loss to the Boston Celtics, their issues came on the defensive end, where they couldn’t slow the Los Angeles Clippers.

Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) brings the ball up court during the first half.

The Pistons built an 18-point lead in the second quarter, but the Clippers got a big hand from their three former Pistons in mounting their comeback in a 106-102 victory Sunday.

Marcus Morris Sr., Luke Kennard and Reggie Jackson keyed the comeback, pulling ahead with a big fourth quarter, including Kennard scoring 11 of his 16 points in the period.

BOX SCORE: Clippers 106, Pistons 102

 When the Pistons got within one point with 3:06 left on a Cade Cunningham drive, Jackson answered with a 3-pointer at the 1:39 mark to push the lead to four. Morris added a jumper with 36.5 seconds remaining to give the Clippers (36-34) their largest lead to that point.

Cunningham (21 points, nine rebounds and nine assists) scored a pair of baskets in the final minute but Morris, who had a season-high 31 points, had a jumper and two free throws and Jackson a drive in the final stretch to put the game away.

The Pistons (18-50) had a 14-point lead at halftime, but the Clippers had a 31-19 margin in the third quarter to cut the lead to 72-70 entering the fourth, with back-to-back baskets by Ivica Zubac (14 points and 15 rebounds). Jackson opened the second half with a 3-pointer and a lay-in for the clippers and Morris added nine points to set up the final stretch.

Jerami Grant (21 points and five rebounds) hit a pair of 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter and Marvin Bagley III (15 points and eight rebounds) had a tip-in to give the Pistons an 80-75 lead at the 10:14 mark.

Morris hit a free throw and a jumper and Terrance Mann added a jumper to tie the game at 80, but Grant hit a free throw and Cunningham scored a lay-in to regain the lead.

Isaiah Hartenstein (12 points) and Kennard combined for the Clippers’ next 17 points, including three 3-pointers by Kennard. The last 3-pointer put Los Angeles ahead, 97-92 with 4:36 left.

The Pistons had one final push, with an alley-oop from Cunningham to Bagley and a drive by Cunningham, to trim the lead to one at the 3:06 mark, but Jackson’s 3-pointer proved critical, and the Clippers help on to the lead.

