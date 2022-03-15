Pistons: George Blaha's heart bypass surgery a success

Miami — The Pistons announced Tuesday that legendary play-by-play announcer George Blaha underwent a successful heart bypass procedure.

The team announced Sunday that Blaha is going to miss the remainder of the season after a heart issue was discovered during a routine checkup.

The team reported that Blaha, who has been the TV announcer for 46 seasons, is doing well and doctors will continue to monitor his recovery.

