Pistons: George Blaha's heart bypass surgery a success
Rod Beard
The Detroit News
Miami — The Pistons announced Tuesday that legendary play-by-play announcer George Blaha underwent a successful heart bypass procedure.
The team announced Sunday that Blaha is going to miss the remainder of the season after a heart issue was discovered during a routine checkup.
The team reported that Blaha, who has been the TV announcer for 46 seasons, is doing well and doctors will continue to monitor his recovery.
