Pistons waste 19-0 run in third quarter in 105-98 loss against Heat

Miami — There was a time that the third quarter was the Pistons’ worst period, where they’d give up big leads and play some of their worst basketball.

Against the Miami Heat on Tuesday night, it was their best quarter.

The Pistons used a 19-0 run to finish the third quarter and took a lead into the fourth, but they couldn’t hold on down the stretch and fell to the Miami Heat, 105-98, on Tuesday night at FTX Arena.

It’s the fourth consecutive loss for the Pistons (18-51), who were without Cade Cunningham, who missed the game because of a non-COVID illness.

Jerami Grant had 22 points, Isaiah Livers 16 points and six rebounds and Marvin Bagley III 13 points and six rebounds for the Pistons.

“I liked our resilience. We bounced back and we kept playing. We didn't drop our heads. They're a very good team; they're No. 1 in the East for a reason,” coach Dwane Casey said. “I liked the way we played, but I told our guys this time next year, we're not going to be satisfied being close, and we should never be satisfied being close.”

In the third quarter, the Heat (46-24) had their biggest lead, 68-54, after an 11-3 start to the period. The Pistons didn’t have a field goal in the first 5-plus minutes of the quarter, until Grant hit a 3-pointer with 6:46 left.

That ignited the Pistons’ run, with another drive by Grant, a 3-pointer by Killian Hayes (nine points and eight assists) and two free throws from Grant. Bagley scored on a hook in the lane, Hayes added a lay-in and Grant a dunk to push the Pistons ahead, 70-68. Livers, who went 4 of 5 on 3-pointers, converted with 1:46 left for a 73-68 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Tyler Herro had 20 of his 29 points in the first half, and Max Strus was a difference-maker in the fourth quarter, rescuing the Heat when they needed a boost. Strus started the final period with Miami’s first 13 points, including three 3-pointers.

Livers had a 3-pointer during Strus’ string and followed with a nice baseline jumper and a steal and lay-in. It was a career night for the rookie, who excelled on both ends of the court, drawing praise from Casey.

"He's doing so many other things (than offense); he's defending, and he was the one connected to those guys and blocking shots,” Casey said. “I'm really impressed with the young man and the way he's playing.”

Bagley added a basket to put the Pistons ahead, 82-81, with 7:45 left.

The Heat found different go-to players, as Jimmy Butler didn’t play the second half because of a sprained ankle. Herro stepped in with a flourish, with nine points down the stretch to help hold the lead.

The Pistons got within two after Saddiq Bey (13 points and six assists) hit his only 3-pointer of the game — extending his consecutive-games streak of 3-pointers to 43. Herro answered with a jumper and Hayes closed the lead to two again with a floater with 2:18 remaining.

Herro made a 3-pointer and Strus added two free throws to make it a seven-point lead and a comfortable cushion the rest of the way.

The Pistons played most of the game with both of their point guards, Hayes and Cory Joseph, in foul trouble. Without Cunningham, Rodney McGruder was the only other shooting guard available, so there were some extended shifts in the rotation and they even played a big lineup with Bey as the shooting guard.

“Shout out to coach Casey. He did a really good job with the rotation, trying to keep everybody as fresh as possible with the circumstances that we were in,” Livers said. “We knew what it was going to be when we came into the game. I feel like everybody handled their assignment the right way.

“Other than that, people were definitely tired but you've got to fight through because it is what it is.”

