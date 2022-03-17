Pistons' Saddiq Bey scores 30, including 6 3-pointers in first half against Magic

Orlando — The NBA has had two 60-point games this week.

Pistons forward Saddiq Bey is halfway to a third. Bey had a scintillating first half on Thursday night against the Orlando Magic, finishing with 30 points, including six 3-pointers.

Bey had a hot start, with 21 points in the first quarter, before taking his customary rest and returning early int eh second quarter. He hit a 3-pointer and followed with one of two free throws midway through the period. Bey finished the half with a jumper with 8.7 seconds left — as the shot clock was expiring — for a 70-62 Pistons lead.

After Bey knocked the ensuing inbounds pass away, Cory Joseph got the ball back to Bey, who hit a 3-pointer with 3.9 seconds remaining.

Bey became the second Pistons player in the last 25 seasons with 30 points and 3-pointers made in a half, since Blake Griffin's 50-point game agianst the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2019.

The Pistons led the Magic at halftime, 73-62.

Bey’s career high is 34 points, set on Jan. 3 at Milwaukee.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns and the Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving both posted 60-point games this week.

