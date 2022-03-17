Red-hot Saddiq Bey scores 51 points in victory, tied for fifth-most in team history

Orlando — Saddiq Bey was in a zone. In the first half against the Orlando Magic, everything he shot seemed to be going in.

Bey had a career night, with 30 points in the first half, including six 3-pointers. The only question was whether he’d get to 50 or 60 points.

Bey finished with a career-best 51 points and tied the franchise record with 10 3-pointers, lifting the Pistons to a 134-120 victory on Thursday night at Amway Center.

The 51 points tied for fifth-most in franchise history. The team record is 57 points by Jerry Stackhouse in 2001.

Bey had a virtuoso performance, with an efficient 17-of-27 from the field and 10-of-14 from beyond the arc, along with 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals. The final three minutes had some suspense, with Bey stuck on 44 points and the Pistons holding a double-digit lead, and it looked like he’d have to settle for just a really good game.

He hit a jumper at the 2:39 mark of the fourth quarter to get to 46 and added a step-back 3-pointer with 1:08 remaining to get to 49. In the final minute, Bey had a chance to crack 50, but the shot was blocked.

On the Pistons’ final possession of the game, he was fouled, sending him to the free-throw line for two chances to surpass 50 points. He made both free throws, and even the Magic fans serenaded Bey.

Marvin Bagley III added 20 points and 11 rebounds and Isaiah Stewart 16 points and nine rebounds for the Pistons, who were playing without leading scorer Jerami Grant and Cade Cunningham.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard