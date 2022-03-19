Cavaliers defeat Pistons despite 40 points from Grant

The Pistons had another stellar individual performance on the heels of Saddiq Bey’s 51-point game on Thursday night.

Jerami Grant took center stage this time, with a season-high 40 points in a standout showing on Saturday night.

It wasn’t enough to lift the Pistons, who struggled for a stretch bridging the third and fourth quarters, in a 113-109 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Bey finished with 20 points and six rebounds and Cade Cunningham 15 points, six rebounds and 10 assists for the Pistons (19-52).

In the third quarter, the Pistons had their biggest lead, 80-68, after an alley-oop from Cunningham to Marvin Bagley III at the 3:20 mark. The Cavs (41-30) stormed back with a basket by Caris LeVert and an onslaught from Kevin Love (14 points and 10 rebounds), who made three 3-pointers in that final stretch before the fourth quarter.

BOX SCORE: Cavaliers 113, Pistons 109

His third 3-pointer put the Cavs ahead, 82-81, entering the final period, and he was fouled on a 3-pointer on the first possession of the fourth quarter and made just one free throw. Darius Garland (24 points and 12 assists) followed with a 3-pointer and Cleveland was ahead to stay.

