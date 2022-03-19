Pistons' Grant scores 27 points in first half at Cleveland

The Pistons could be on the verge of back-to-back 50-point scoring games.

After Saddiq Bey’s 51-point performance on Thursday in the win over the Orlando Magic, Jerami Grant posted 27 points in the first half on Saturday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Grant’s total was the highest in the first half against the Cavaliers this season and included six 3-pointers.

Bey had 21 points in the first quarter and 30 at halftime in his big game.

Grant's season high is 36 points and his career high is 43 points, set last season.

The Pistons had a 60-55 lead at the half, with Bey and Cade Cunningham chipping in seven points each.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter.com/detnewsRodBeard