Beard: Young pieces are forming foundation for Pistons

The Pistons are 19-52, and they’ll be right back in the NBA draft lottery, hoping for another top-three pick this summer. It’s not a sign of failure, coming off getting Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 overall pick last year.

Ignore the numbers for a bit and look at what they’re doing on the court. Second-year forward Saddiq Bey had 51 points on Thursday night, and Jerami Grant followed with 40 on Saturday. Cunningham is looking more and more like a central piece to the rebuild that seems closer than it was this time last season.