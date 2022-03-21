Pistons stage furious rally from 23 points down but fall to Trail Blazers

Detroit — With several of their veteran players out because of injuries, the Pistons had to lean on their young players against the Portland Trail Blazers.

In the first half, it wasn’t working out well.

The Pistons fell behind by double digits before halftime, and the lead ballooned to 23 points in the third quarter.

Then they got things turned around.

The Pistons staged a furious rally in the fourth quarter but fell short, and the Blazers took the win, 119-115, on Monday night at Little Caesars Arena.

Saddiq Bey finished with 25 points and six rebounds, Cade Cunningham 25 points and seven assists and Killian Hayes ignited in the second half with 12 points and six assists for the Pistons (19-53).

Jerami Grant (knee inflammation), Cory Joseph (rest) and Kelly Olynyk (ankle) were among the veterans who were out, leaving things to

The Pistons had an 11-2 run to finish the third quarter, cutting the lead to 96-88. Saben Lee hit a pair of free throws and Hayes scored a basket to get within four. After a Blazers free throw, Lee scored on a drive and Luka Garza (11 points) got a lay-in, and the deficit was down to 97-96 at the 9:32 mark.

The Blazers (27-44) held on with a dunk and a lay-in from Trendon Watford to get the lead back to five, but the Pistons answered with a 3-pointer from Isaiah Livers and a steal and dunk from Hayes to tie it at 101 with 7:10 left.

The Pistons later tied it on a 3-pointer by Bey and moved ahead after Garza split a pair of free throws. Though the Pistons stayed close, they couldn’t hold the lead, and the Blazers moved ahead behind Brandon Williams (23 points and six rebounds), who had six points in the final four minutes.

The Pistons only managed two field goals in the final stretch, with a pair of baskets by Marvin Bagley III (15 points and nine rebounds).

