Pistons sign forward Braxton Key to 10-day contract

Detroit — The Pistons had an open roster spot and decided to do something with it.

The team announced Thursday that it has signed Braxton Key to a 10-day contract.

Key, 25, is a 6-foot-8 forward who has played in two games with the Philadelphia 76ers this season and he averaged 1 point and 1 rebound.

Key posted 18.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.5 blocks in 28.2 minutes per game with the Delaware Blue Coats, the Sixers’ G League affiliate, this season.

In 43 career games in the G League, Key has averaged 14.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks in 23.7 minutes, all with the Blue Coats.

