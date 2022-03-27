Pistons' Bagley steps up, scores season-high 27 points in 104-102 loss to Knicks

By Steve Kornacki

Detroit — The Pistons’ fast-and-furious comeback fell short in Sunday afternoon’s 104-102 loss to the Knicks, but they did get a special performance from forward Marvin Bagley III.

Bagley had a season-high 27 points with seven rebounds, and is giving the franchise cause to believe they just might have something in the former NBA No. 2 overall draft pick obtained six weeks ago.

Bagley had 25 points in 35 minutes Friday, when going in early after Jerami Grant came out with a left calf strain in that loss to the Washington Wizards. He got the start Sunday and was superb, making his first six shots.

He got a defensive rebound midway the fourth quarter, and seven seconds later scored on an alley-oop pass from Cade Cunningham to make it 90-90. Cunningham reached the 1,000-point plateau in the first half to finish with 18 points.

However, after Saddiq Bey’s defensive rebound and a timeout with 6.6 remaining, Cunningham had the ball stripped before he could take the tying shot. Detroit never led after the first quarter.

The Pistons trailed by as many as 21 points, and Bagley was the only player stepping up early. But the second quarter was a 25-25 draw and Detroit took over in the third quarter for a 32-21 advantage.

Bey got eight of his 14 points in the quarter, and guard Frank Jackson came off the bench to score seven. Center Isaiah Stewart (10 points 10 rebounds) passed superbly with three assists in that quarter, when guard Cory Joseph grabbed five rebounds.

Bagley couldn’t have responded better to getting the start at power forward with leading scorer Grant (19.2 points) out.

Bagley gained position, moved well without the ball and made all six shots taken in the first quarter for 12 points – one over his game scoring average.

He’s developing good chemistry with guard Cunningham, who fed him for a one-handed slam that Bagley volleyball-spiked through the net for his first points.

Then Bagley went to the hole for a bucket before sending down a two-hand slam. He drove the baseline to flick in a reverse shot for a pretty score that made it 12-11 for the Pistons.

However, while Bagley added another dunk on an alley oop pass from Cunningham and was six-for-six, the rest of Detroit’s lineup was 3-for-13 in the first quarter.

That enabled the Knicks to take a 34-22 led after the first 12 minutes.

Bagley, obtained Feb. 10 in a four-team trade, was averaging 11.0 overall and 14.4 for Detroit entering the game. The Duke one-and-done was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.

His grandfather, Joe Caldwell, played two of six NBA seasons with the Pistons, 1964-66. Caldwell also played five ABA seasons, and was one of 20 players making the All-Star team in both leagues.

Steve Kornacki is a freelance writer.

