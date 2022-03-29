Cunningham matches season-high with 34 points but Pistons lose 130-123 in Brooklyn

Steve Kornacki

Special to The Detroit News

The Pistons played with grit and hustle, and found their 3-point shooting touch in the first half Tuesday night against the Nets in Brooklyn.

Detroit led by as many as 12 points in the first 24 minutes, but then Kevin Durant (41 points) and Kyrie Irving (22) put it in high gear and the Nets (40-36) pulled away to win 130-123 and sweep the four-game season series.

It was the third consecutive loss for the Pistons (20-56), who watched the home team make 31-of-34 free throws while they made 11-of-13.

Cade Cunningham, playing the second half with a heat wrap on his lower back area after sustaining a late first-quarter injury, returned to score 34, matching his season high.

Center Isaiah Stewart finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Saddiq Bey scored 15 and Marvin Bagley III finished with 11 while dealing with foul trouble.

The Pistons got 43 points from their bench – led by guards Killian Hayes (13 points, four steals, four rebounds) and Frank Jackson (11 points).

BOX SCORE: Nets 130, Pistons 123

Detroit was shooting .324 on 3-pointers – ranking 29th of 30 teams in the NBA – but shot the lights out from behind the arc in the first half by making 9-of-17 (.529). Reverting to clanging shots front long range assured their fate. The visitors were 7-of-21 (.333) on second-half 3-pointers.

The outcome wasn’t what the Pistons wanted, but they hung tough with a superior opponent.

Detroit coach Dwane Casey, in a pre-game Zoom call, had this to share about the message to his team with seven games remaining:

“Like I told our guys, ‘This is the beginning for next year.’ The way we end this season, the way we go through the summer, is the beginning of next year. It’s not vacation time or time to start shipping your cars back to wherever.

“This is time to hone your skills, hone how you’re going to play with this team and this group going into the future. Because we don’t want to be in this constant position of a rebuild for three or four years. We want to start making huge steps as we go forward.”

The Pistons appeared to take that challenge to heart in the first half, talking a 64-58 lead against a team led by superstars Durant and Irving while James Harden is out.

However, then the Nets remembered who they were, stepped up the defensive effort, filled the net, and pulled it out. Ex-Pistons Bruce Brown (15 points) and Andre Drummond (14 points) contributing to the winning offense.

It was difficult to explain how Detroit had a 29-25 advantage in the second quarter, when Rookie of the Year candidate Cunningham went to the locker room with what turned out to be a tailbone contusion and didn’t return until the quarter’s final minute.

The Pistons used an 8-2 run to end the first quarter with a 35-33 lead as Stewart had 10 points, making both 3-pointers and all four shots from the field that quarter before cooling off.

Steve Kornacki is a freelance writer.