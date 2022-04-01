Pistons guards Hayes, Jackson each score 26 points to beat Thunder

Steve Kornacki

Special to The Detroit News

Cade Cunningham’s injury finally forced him to the sideline, while Killian Hayes forced his way back into the starting lineup based on his aggressive and efficient play of late.

Both started at guard Friday night for the Pistons in a 110-101 win over the Thunder in Oklahoma City, but Detroit had Frank Jackson starting in the second-half backcourt with Hayes.

Hayes had a monster game with 26 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, five steals and two blocked shots. Jackson also came up big with 26 points.

Rookie forward Isaiah Livers, getting his first start with Marvin Bagley III out on a “day to day” basis with a hip flexor, had a career-high 17 points, making 4-of-5 3-pointers, and added 11 rebounds and three assists.

Cunningham had managed to score 34 points Tuesday night in Brooklyn after bruising his tailbone in the first quarter, and then tallied 27 points in Thursday night’s home upset of the Philadelphia 76ers to add major fuel to the fire of his NBA Rookie of the Year campaign.

He averaged 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists in March.

However, he was done against the Thunder after playing 7:42 and scoring two points on 1-for-4 shooting with two turnovers and zero assists. It wasn’t the homecoming Cunningham – whom the Pistons drafted No. 1 overall out of Oklahoma State – had hoped for with so many familiar faces in the crowd in OKC.

Detroit coach Dwane Casey said Thursday after watching Cunningham lead the way to an impressive win over the Sixers, “Cade is not 100 percent. I thought he played through a lot of pain in his back.”

The pain, soreness and lack of full flexibility finally got to the gritty, 6-foot-7 guard.

Hayes was a real pain for the Thunder.

He had averaged 11.5 points, 2.5 assists and 3.5 steals in the last two games, and Casey opted to return him to the starting lineup. Cory Joseph (8.0 points, 3.1 assists, 2.7 rebounds) had replaced Hayes in the starting lineup Jan. 19 because Casey wanted a more experienced guard teaming up with Cunningham.

However, Hayes responded well to the challenge and has been on a productive roll off the bench.

Asked about Hayes’ play Thursday night, Casey said, “Huge. He’s just growing. I’m so proud of him.” He added that the second-year player had been exhibiting “uncanny” vision.

Casey assessed Hayes’ recent play: “He’s got that swagger about him, the physicality. That’s the kind of bravado and confidence a point guard in this league has go to play with.

“Since the All-Star break, he came back with a different approach, a different demeanor. The last thing to come is shooting. Everything else, he’s doing with confidence.”

He definitely found that confidence against OKC, making 12-of-25 (.480) from the field.

