Pistons sign guard Carsen Edwards to reported multi-year deal

Detroit — The Pistons are doing a little roster tinkering before the end of the season.

They signed guard Carsen Edwards, the team announced Sunday afternoon. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, it’s a two-year deal.

The Pistons also plan to waive forward Chris Smith, who is on a two-way contract, and sign forward Braxton Key to a two-way deal, according to multiple reports.

Edwards (5-foot-11) posted 26.7 points and 4.1 assists in 31 games with the Salt Lake City Stars in the G League this season. Edwards was the 33rd overall pick in the 2019 draft and was traded to the Boston Celtics.

In two seasons with the Celtics, Edwards averaged 3.6 points and shot 30% on 3-pointers in 68 games.

Edwards was a two-time All-America selection at Purdue.

Smith sustained an ACL injury and Key was on a 10-day contract, which expired on Sunday. Key has averaged 6.8 points and 5.2 rebounds in five games with the Pistons.

