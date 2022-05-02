Pistons icon Joe Dumars joins NBA as head of basketball operations

The Detroit News

Pistons icon and former team president Joe Dumars is on the move again.

Dumars is joining the NBA league office as an executive vice president and head of basketball operations, the league announced Monday. Dumars had been serving as the chief strategy officer with the Sacramento Kings for the past three seasons.

In the new role, Dumars will oversee all Basketball Operations matters for the NBA, including the development of playing rules and interpretations, conduct and discipline, and policies and procedures relating to the operation of games.

“Joe’s extensive track record of accomplishment as an NBA player and team executive and the leadership and expertise that he has demonstrated in various roles make him a natural fit to drive efforts to further enhance the game,” Byron Spruell, president of league operations, said in a league statement. “As a respected longtime member of the NBA family, Joe has developed strong relationships across the league that will set the foundation for success in his new position.”

Dumars, 58, whose playing career earned him a spot in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame, was the president of basketball operations for the Pistons from 1999-2014.

“My life has centered on the NBA for nearly 40 years, which makes the opportunity to serve the entire league incredibly exciting and rewarding,” Dumars said in a league statement. “I’m looking forward to using my skills and experience to collaborate with all 30 teams on ways to shape the future direction of the league and help the game continue to evolve.”