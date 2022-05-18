Pistons' Cade Cunningham selected to NBA All-Rookie first team

Detroit News

Cade Cunningham had an outstanding first season for the Pistons. It didn’t end with Cunningham winning NBA Rookie of the Year, but he was recognized with first-team honors on the All-Rookie Team, the team announced Wednesday night.

Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick last season, posted 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists and shot 31% on 3-pointers in 64 games. He became the Pistons’ go-to player down the stretch and had career-high games of 34 points.

The other first-team members were Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, who also won NBA Rookie of the Year, Cavaliers center Evan Mobley, Rockets guard Jalen Green and Magic forward and former Wolverine Franz Wagner.

The second team includes Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu, Pacers guard Chris Duarte, Thunder guard Josh Giddey, Nuggets guard Bones Hyland and Pelicans forward Herbert Jones.

Wojo: Pistons fall from top three, but could land a Big Ten star

Though the Pistons went 23-59 last season, Cunningham had a standout rookie season, making a quick transition from his one season at Oklahoma State to becoming a solid contributor in the NBA at age 20.

The Pistons had two players on the 2021 All-Rookie teams, with Saddiq Bey getting first-team honors and Isaiah Stewart being named to the second team.