Detroit Pistons to face Chicago Bulls in regular-season game in Paris

The Detroit Pistons are going international.

The NBA announced Tuesday that the Pistons and Chicago Bulls will play a game next season in Paris. It will be a regular-season matchup at Accor Arena in France.

It will be the Pistons’ first international game since 2019, when they played the Dallas Mavericks in Mexico City. The Pistons also played overseas in London in 2013.

“The Detroit Pistons organization is excited to take on the Chicago Bulls and play our first-ever game in France,” general manager Troy Weaver said in a statement. “Playing a regular-season game in Paris will be a great experience for our players and coaches and we look forward to showcasing Detroit Basketball to an international audience.”

The first NBA Paris game was in January 2020 and featured the Charlotte Hornets and the Milwaukee Bucks; the NBA hasn’t played in Europe since then because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

No sale date for tickets has been announced, but fans can register for ticket information at https://nbaevents.nba.com/paris/nba-paris

