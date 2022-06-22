Pistons trade Jerami Grant to Trail Blazers for first-round draft pick in 2025

The Detroit News

The Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night traded Jerami Grant to the Portland Trail Blazers for a 2025 first-round draft pick and additional second-round picks, a league source confirmed to The Detroit News.

The Pistons also acquired the Blazers' second-round pick (No. 36 overall) Thursday, as well as second-round picks in 2025 and 2026.

The trade was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The first-round pick is via the Milwaukee Bucks and protected 1-4. Grant had been signed with the Pistons through next season.

Grant signed with the Pistons as a free agent before the 2020-21 season. In his two seasons in Detroit, the 6-foot-8 forward averaged 20.9 points and 4.4 rebounds in 101 games — all starts.

Injuries limited him in both seasons, including a calf injury in late March that sidelined him for the rest of last season.

Grant, who was drafted in the second round by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014, also earned a spot on Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics.

Grant's name was bandied about during the NBA trade deadline last season, but the Pistons hung on to him after some reports suggested the Pistons were seeking two first-round draft picks for his services.

