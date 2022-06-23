2022 NBA Draft: Your guide to Pistons and NBA coverage

The Detroit News

The 2022 NBA Draft is Thursday night at Barclays Center in New York (8 p.m., ESPN), and the Pistons have the No. 5 overall pick in the first round. They're in be in position to add another significant piece in their rebuild, after a disappointing 23-59 season put them back in the draft lottery.

The Orlando Magic have the No. 1 pick, followed by the Oklahoma City Thunder at No. 2; the Houston Rockets pick third and the Sacramento Kings have the fourth pick.

The Pistons made a trade on Wednesday, sending leading scorer Jerami Grant to the Portland Trail Blazers for a 2025 first-round pick and other draft capital. That includes a pick swap in the second round, where the Pistons move up to the No. 36 pick from their spot at No. 46.

NBA Draft coverage

► Detroit News final NBA mock draft: Pistons add firepower to young core

► Beard: Trading Jerami Grant sets the stage for more offseason fireworks for Pistons

► Video: Rod Beard on the Pistons' Jerami Grant trade and the path ahead

► Pistons trade Jerami Grant to Trail Blazers for first-round draft pick in 2025

► Detroit's Jaden Hardy, brother Amauri ready for NBA Draft, future opportunities

► Pistons mailbag: There's still no sure selection for Detroit at No. 5; is a trade likely?

► Niyo: Troy Weaver, Pistons ready for anything at No. 5 in NBA Draft

► Age doesn't matter much to Pistons GM Troy Weaver when it comes to prospects

► Why NBA Draft prospect Jaden Ivey thinks he'd be a good fit with the Pistons

► Keegan Murray likes 'young talent' on Pistons' roster