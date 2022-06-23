Pistons draft Italian wing Gabriele Procida with second-round pick

The Detroit Pistons went international for their second-round pick in Thursday night's NBA Draft from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, selecting Italian wing Gabriele Procida with pick No. 36.

Detroit acquired the 36th pick in Wednesday's trade with the Portland Trail Blazers for Jerami Grant.

Procida, who turned 20 on June 1, is touted as one of the better shooters in the draft. Procida averaged seven points, three rebounds and 0.8 assists while averaging 18.5 minutes for Fortitudo Kiğılı Bologna in Lega Serie A.

Procida is a stash-and-draft candidate, meaning that he could play overseas for the next year or two before coming stateside to play in the NBA.

Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.