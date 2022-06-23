What they're saying: Reaction to the Pistons' busy night at NBA Draft

The Detroit News

The Detroit Pistons entered Thursday's NBA Draft with the No. 5 pick in the first round.

They appear to have come away with much more before the second round even started.

At No. 5, the Pistons selected Purdue guard Jaden Ivey, then reportedly swung a trade that gave them Jalen Duren, a center out of Memphis, and veteran guard Kemba Walker, who reportedly could be bought out.

It created plenty of buzz on social media. Here's a sampling of what national analysts are saying, but first let's start with the Pistons' top pick: