Pistons sign No. 5 pick Jaden Ivey, sign Buddy Boeheim to two-way contract

The Detroit Pistons signed top draft pick Jaden Ivey on Saturday, while also signing undrafted rookie Buddy Boeheim to a two-way contract.

Ivey, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard out of Purdue, was selected No. 5 overall in last month's NBA Draft — one of two first-round picks for the Pistons, who also acquired No. 13 pick Jalen Duren in a trade with Charlotte.

Terms of Ivey's contract were not disclosed.

Ivey averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists during his sophomore season at Purdue and was named both a consensus All-American and All-Big Ten. He is on the roster for the Pistons' Summer League team, which begins play this week in Las Vegas.

Boeheim is a 6-foot-6 guard out of Syracuse who last season averaged 19.2 points. He'll also play on the Pistons' Summer League team.

NBA teams can have up to two players on two-way deals. They will spend most of the season in the NBA's G League, and not more than 45 days with their NBA teams.