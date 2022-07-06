Pistons re-sign forward Marvin Bagley III to three-year deal

Detroit News

The Pistons re-signed foward Marvin Bagley III to a three-year deal on Wednesday. Contract details were not disclosed.

The 6-foot-11 Bagley averaged 14.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.7 steals in 27.2 minutes through 18 games (eight starts) with the Pistons last year.

He scored in double figures in 15 of his 18 games with Detroit, including four games with at least 20 points.

Bagley was acquired via trade from the Kings in a four-team deal also involving the Bucks and Clippers on Feb. 10, 2022, after spending three-plus seasons with the Kings.

A native of Tempe, Ariz., Bagley has appeared in 166 games (77 starts) over four seasons with the Kings and Pistons, holding career averages of 13.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.7 blocks in 25.1 minutes. Bagley was named to the All-Rookie First Team in 2018-19.

The former second overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft played collegiately at Duke and was named ACC Player of the Year, ACC Rookie of the Year and a consensus All-America First Team selection after recording 21.0 points and 11.1 rebounds per game in his lone season at Duke in 2017-18.