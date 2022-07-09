Pistons' Jaden Ivey suffers foot injury in Summer League

Las Vegas — It’s always scary when a player lands awkwardly on a play. When it’s a top draft pick, it’s intensified.

Jaden Ivey, the Pistons' first-round pick (5th overall), suffered an ankle injury after driving to the basket in the first quarter of Saturday’s Summer League matchup against the Washington Wizards.

On the play, Ivey landed on the defender’s foot and was writhing on the court for a few seconds. He got up and slammed the scorer’s table in frustration after the injury. After hobbling around for a few more seconds, he was examined by the medical staff.

The defender was called for a flagrant foul, and Ivey stayed in the game and made all three of those free throws, then headed to the locker room for further examination.

Ivey was having a solid first quarter, with 11 points, including a 3-pointer, a three-point play and five free throws.

