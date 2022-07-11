Pistons finalize trade with Knicks to acquire Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel

The Pistons added a couple of pieces to their roster Monday morning, bolstering their perimeter shooting and defensive presence inside the paint.

Detroit officially announced a trade with the New York Knicks to acquire guard Alec Burks, big man Nerlens Noel, a 2023 second-round draft pick, a 2026 second-round draft pick and cash considerations in exchange for the draft rights to Nikola Radicevic and a protected second-round pick in 2025.

Burks, a 6-foot-6 wing, brings his prolific 3-point shooting to the Pistons after averaging 11.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists last season in New York. He shot 40% from beyond the arc last season, which checks a box that Detroit needed to fill.

Noel, who stands at 6-foot-11, compiled averages of 3.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks in 25 games last season. His length makes him a formidable force inside the paint and he should serve as one of the Pistons' go-to rim protectors. He joins a crowded frontcourt that includes Marvin Bagley III, Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart and Kelly Olynyk.

The 2023 second-round draft pick originally belonged to Detroit, and depending on how the Pistons fare this season, it could end up being a valuable asset. The 2026 second-round pick could be via New York or Minnesota.

The initial details of the trade, first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, indicated the Pistons would receive Burks, Noel, their own 2023 pick, along with a 2024 second-round pick from the Miami Heat.

The Pistons previously acquired No. 13 overall pick Jalen Duren and veteran guard Kemba Walker in a separate trade with the Knicks in exchange for a 2025 first-round pick that Detroit received in the Jerami Grant deal with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Pistons vs. Pacers

Tipoff: 9 Tuesday, Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

TV: NBATV

Outlook: The Pistons (2-0) return to Summer League action after a 105-99 victory over Washington on Saturday night. The status for Jaden Ivey (right ankle) is unclear. It'll be the Pistons' first look at Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin, the No. 6 overall pick