Pistons coach Dwane Casey says Jaden Ivey 'OK' after ankle injury

Jaden Ivey, the Pistons' explosive No. 5 overall draft pick in last month's draft, hasn't played in the Las Vegas Summer League since he suffered a right ankle injury in the first quarter against the Washington Wizards on Saturday.

However, Pistons coach Dwane Casey appeared optimistic that Ivey would be fine when asked about the injury during Thursday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on NBA-TV.

Ivey hasn't played in either of the Pistons' last two games against the Indiana Pacers or Cleveland Cavaliers since he landed awkwardly on the foot of Wizards forward Isaiah Todd after attempting a 3-pointer. The Pistons also chose to rest No. 13 overall pick Jalen Duren on Thursday.

"(It's) precaution," Casey said. "Just both young men, with (Ivey) and Jalen, both of them could probably play if we wanted them to, but again, we want them to have the rest of the summer to continue to work and not hurt it any further. (Ivey's) OK, just a good turned ankle and he bounced back like a trooper. He wanted to play, but the medical staff held him out.”

Ivey averaged 15 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists on 50% shooting from 3 through two games of Summer League, including 11 points in the first quarter against the Wizards.

NBA-TV broadcaster Jared Greenberg asked Casey about Cade Cunningham's willingness to adjust to playing off the ball next season with the addition of Ivey.

"(Cunningham) will, because once again, his IQ is off the charts," Casey said. "He has the ability to play off the ball, and the one thing that impressed me so far with Jaden's passing ability was the way he saw the floor also.

"So, it's going to be something good to see. We haven't had a lot of it. We had two weeks together before we got here of those two guys working together, so it's going to be exciting to see the rest of the summer and into training camp with both of them on the floor and how they handle that, but they do have the ability to do that."

Duren, who was acquired through a trade with the New York Knicks, has played three games in Las Vegas so far. In his first game against the Wizards, he was the recipient of several lob passes and proved to be a force inside with his dunking ability.

He's averaged 11.3 points and 3.3 rebounds on 65% shooting from the field.

Casey offered a comparison to a former NBA All-Star when he spoke about Duren on Thursday.

"He reminds me so much of a young Shawn Kemp," Casey told NBA TV's Greg Anthony. "Raw, athletic, doesn't know how good he can be. That's who he reminds me of with his athleticism, and he's just 18 years old."