Report: Pistons re-sign Rodney McGruder to one-year contract, finalize Kevin Knox deal

Detroit — The Pistons were active in the free agency market on Monday with the re-signing of Rodney McGruder and the official contract finalization of former Atlanta Hawks forward Kevin Knox.

The Pistons inked McGruder — first reported by Keith Smith of Spotrac — to a one-year deal.

The addition of Knox, who reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with Detroit worth $6 million at the start of free agency, was revealed through the NBA's transaction log.

McGruder, a 6-foot-4 guard, appeared in 51 games for the Pistons last season and averaged 5.4 points while shooting 39% from the 3-point line. He was dealt to the Denver Nuggets last season, but the trade was rescinded due to concerns with Bol Bol's physical.

The 22-year-old Knox arrives in Detroit after spending last season with the Hawks and Knicks, which drafted him with the No. 9 overall pick in 2018. Knox, a 6-7 wing, played over three seasons in New York and connected on 35% of his 3-pointers.

Knox's addition brings the Pistons' crowded roster count to 16. The allotted number of players that teams can carry during the offseason is 20, so a competition is brewing for the final spot once training camp begins this fall.

