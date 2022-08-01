PISTONS

Report: Pistons re-sign Rodney McGruder to one-year contract, finalize Kevin Knox deal

Mike Curtis
The Detroit News
Detroit Pistons guard Rodney McGruder (17) pushes through Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Detroit.

Detroit — The Pistons were active in the free agency market on Monday with the re-signing of Rodney McGruder and the official contract finalization of former Atlanta Hawks forward Kevin Knox.

The Pistons inked McGruder — first reported by Keith Smith of Spotrac — to a one-year deal.

The addition of Knox, who reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with Detroit worth $6 million at the start of free agency, was revealed through the NBA's transaction log.

McGruder, a 6-foot-4 guard, appeared in 51 games for the Pistons last season and averaged 5.4 points while shooting 39% from the 3-point line. He was dealt to the Denver Nuggets last season, but the trade was rescinded due to concerns with Bol Bol's physical.

The 22-year-old Knox arrives in Detroit after spending last season with the Hawks and Knicks, which drafted him with the No. 9 overall pick in 2018. Knox, a 6-7 wing, played over three seasons in New York and connected on 35% of his 3-pointers.

Knox's addition brings the Pistons' crowded roster count to 16. The allotted number of players that teams can carry during the offseason is 20, so a competition is brewing for the final spot once training camp begins this fall.

