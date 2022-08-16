NBA won't hold games on Election Day, urges fans to vote during midterm elections

In an effort to prioritize civic engagement, the NBA announced Tuesday that it will not schedule any games on Election Day.

The announcement comes on the same day the league teased the release of the full regular-season schedule for next season, which will be unveiled on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

The NBA's decision to not hold any games on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, is centered on promoting nonpartisan civic engagement and encouraging fans to make a plan to vote during midterm elections.

"Over the next few months, teams will distribute information on their state’s voting process and voter registration deadlines and are encouraging everyone to communicate this information with families and friends to ensure they all have a plan," the league said in a statement.

"On Monday, November 7th, the league will use the platform of games played to amplify the work of each team to promote civic engagement in their respective markets and share important voting resources from our partners."

The Pistons have ramped up their civic engagement efforts over the past few years, which most notably included using their Midtown practice facility as a voting center for the 2020 election.