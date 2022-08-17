Pistons set to open regular season at home vs. Orlando Magic, No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero

Detroit — The Pistons' regular-season opener will have a few more eyeballs than usual this year as they'll open with a doozy — at home against the Orlando Magic and No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero.

The opener will be Oct. 19 at Little Caesars Arena and kicks off their schedule, released Wednesday, that's filled with optimism. The Pistons had the No. 1 pick last year and got an injection from Cade Cunningham's All-Rookie season. They added No. 5 overall pick Jaden Ivey to the mix, along with big man Jalen Duren in the draft.

Though the youthful Pistons finished 23-59, they had some high points last season, including Saddiq Bey's 51-point game against the Magic. Last season was hindered by injuries to Cunningham and former Pistons forward Jerami Grant, as well as a COVID outbreak to the roster.

The Pistons' schedule also includes two matchups against the Houston Rockets at home on Jan. 28, 2023 and on the road on March 21, 2023. The Rockets feature Jalen Green, the No. 2 pick in last year's draft, along with Jabari Smith, who was taken with the third overall pick in June.

In two meetings last season, Cunningham and Green each put on prolific individual performances, while leading their teams to wins in a split of the season series.

The Pistons' first road-trip of the season is a three-game slate against the Knicks (Oct. 21), Pacers (Oct. 22) and Wizards (Oct. 25).

The Pistons’ 82-game slate features no ESPN or ABC games. However, the team will appear on TNT once in a road game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 10. NBA TV will broadcast a Dec. 1 matchup with the Dallas Mavericks and a home contest against the Milwaukee Bucks on March 27.

The defending-champion Golden State Warriors will visit Detroit on Oct 30. LeBron James, who is entering his 20th season in the league, will lead the Los Angeles Lakers into Detroit on Dec 11.

The Pistons previously announced a matchup against the Chicago Bulls in Paris on Jan. 19, which will also be televised on NBATV.

Pistons 2022-23 schedule

Oct. 19 Orlando, 7

Oct. 21 at New York, 7:30

Oct. 22 at Indiana, 7

Oct. 25 at Washington, 7

Oct. 26 Atlanta, 7

Oct. 28 Atlanta 7

Oct. 30 Golden State, 6

Oct. 31 at Milwaukee, 8

Nov. 2 at Milwaukee, 8

Nov. 4 Cleveland, 7

Nov. 7 Oklahoma City, 7:30

Nov. 9 at Boston, 7:30

Nov. 11 at New York, 7:30

Nov. 12 Boston, 7

Nov. 14 Toronto, 7

Nov. 17 at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Nov. 18 at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Nov. 20 at Sacramento, 6

Nov. 22 at Denver, 9

Nov. 23 at Utah, 9

Nov. 25 at Phoenix, 9

Nov. 27 Cleveland, 6

Nov. 29 New York, 7

Dec. 1 Dallas, 7

Dec. 4 Memphis, 6

Dec. 6 at Miami ,7:30

Dec. 7 at New Orleans, 8

Dec. 9 at Memphis, 8

Dec. 11 L.A. Lakers, 6

Dec. 14 at Charlotte, 7

Dec. 16 Sacramento, 7

Dec. 18 Brooklyn, 6

Dec. 20 Utah, 7

Dec. 21 at Philadelphia, 7

Dec. 23 at Atlanta, 7:30

Dec. 26 L.A. Clippers, 7

Dec. 28 Orlando, 7

Dec. 30 at Chicago, 8

Dec. 31 at Minnesota, 8

Jan. 2 at Portland, 10

Jan. 4 at Golden State, 10

Jan. 6 at San Antonio, 8

Jan. 8 Philadelphia, 3

Jan. 10 at Philadelphia, 7:30

Jan. 11 Minnesota, 7

Jan. 13 New Orleans, 7

Jan. 15 New York, 1

Jan. 19 Chicago*, 3

Jan. 23 Milwaukee, 7

Jan. 26 at Brooklyn, 7:30

Jan. 28 Houston, 7

Jan. 30 at Dallas, 8:30

Feb. 1 Washington, 7

Feb. 3 Charlotte, 7

Feb. 4 Phoenix, 7

Feb. 6 Boston, 7

Feb. 8 at Cleveland, 7

Feb. 10 San Antonio, 7

Feb. 12 at Toronto, 3

Feb. 15 at Boston, 7:30

Feb. 23 at Orlando, 7

Feb. 25 Toronto, Noon

Feb. 27 at Charlotte, 7

Mar. 1 Chicago, 7

Mar. 4 at Cleveland, 8

Mar. 7 Portland, 7

Mar. 9 Charlotte, 7

Mar. 11 Indiana, 7

Mar. 13 Indiana, 7

Mar. 14 at Washington, 7

Mar. 16 Denver, 7

Mar. 19 Miami, 6

Mar. 21 at Atlanta, 7:30

Mar. 24 at Toronto, 7:30

Mar. 27 Milwaukee, 7

Mar. 29 at Oklahoma City, 8

Mar. 31 at Houston, 8

Apr. 2 at Orlando, 6

Apr. 4 Miami, 7

Apr. 5 Brooklyn, 7

Apr. 7 at Indiana, 7

Apr. 9 at Chicago, Noon

*game played in Paris

