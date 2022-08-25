Pistons to open preseason against Knicks on national TV

Pistons fans will get their first opportunity to watch the re-tooled roster on Oct. 4 in the preseason opener at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks.

The game will be televised on TNT at 7 p.m., part of a doubleheader that also includes a late matchup between the Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans.

The NBA released the full 2022 preseason schedule on Thursday, and the Pistons will play their other three games against Western Conference opponents.

The Pistons will play their first two preseason games on the road, against the Knicks and New Orleans Pelicans (Oct. 7), and the final two games of the schedule at Little Caesar's Arena against the Oklahoma City Thunder (Oct. 11) and Memphis Grizzlies (Oct. 13).

The Thunder will be without No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren, who suffered a foot injury and will miss the entire season.

This year's Pistons team features a young nucleus of rookie of the year finalist Cade Cunningham, along with Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart, Marvin Bagley III and Killian Hayes, along with their explosive rookies, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren.

The team also acquired sharpshooter Alec Burks and rim-protector Nerlens Noel in a trade with the Knicks during the offseason. Detroit also signed former Knicks wing Kevin Knox to a two-year deal.

The Pistons finished 2-2 in last year's preseason, which included a 108-100 loss to the Knicks and a 127-92 loss to the Grizzlies.

The Pistons' full preseason schedule is listed below:

Oct. 4: at Knicks (7 p.m., TNT)

Oct. 7: at Pelicans (8 p.m.)

Oct. 11: vs. Thunder (7 p.m.)

Oct. 13: vs. Grizzlies (7 p.m.)