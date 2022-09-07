Pistons unveil new Statement jerseys for next season

Black is the new grey — at least when it comes to the Pistons' latest jersey design.

The Pistons unveiled a new Statement Edition uniform to its jersey lineup on Wednesday, replacing the former grey model with a sleek new black jersey.

Detroit's new statement jersey features a silky black base with "DET" across the chest in white outlined lettering, along with a royal blue and bold red stripe across the middle of the jersey. The stripes pay homage to the warmup tops the Pistons wore during the late 80s and early 90s, according to a release by the team.

Each player's number is displayed below the stripes. The uniform also features blue trim and the Pistons' 313 logo on the sides of the shorts. United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), the Pistons' official jersey patch and exclusive mortgage partner, is featured prominently on the jersey’s left front strap. The Jordan Brand logo maintains its place on the right front strap.

“This year’s Statement Edition jersey aims to bridge some elements of the Pistons past with our exciting future,” said Alicia Jeffreys, Chief Marketing Officer for the Detroit Pistons. “When we launch a new uniform, every detail is considered, but first and foremost our goal is to create a jersey that Detroit can be proud of.”

In November of 2020, a fan left a voicemail with the team urging them to step up their uniform game to align with the trajectory of the Pistons' ongoing rebuilding process.

"Man, we are so tired. It's time to ramp it up. We rebuilding. We need some new jerseys," Cochise Hardy said in the voicemail. "We need some more vivid colors, man. We here for Detroit. Give us some dog a-- black and blue...I don't know, just give us somethin' "

The Pistons' new statement edition jerseys will be worn during every “In It For My City” themed game throughout the season.

According to the team's theme night schedule, Detroit will have seven "In It For My City" games at home: Oct. 26 vs. Atlanta; Nov. 4 vs. Cleveland; Nov. 12 vs. Boston; Dec. 16 vs. Sacramento; Jan. 13 vs. New Orleans; Feb. 10 vs. San Antonio; and to celebrate "313 Day" on March 13 vs. Indiana.

The uniform is Detroit's second new addition to the team's 2022-23 jersey lineup, along with the return of nostalgic teal uniforms to a list that includes association (white), icon (blue), and a city edition — designed by Pistons' creative director of innovation Big Sean — that will be revealed in October.