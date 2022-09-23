Pistons announce free open practice at Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 2

Detroit — Detroit Pistons fans will get their first opportunity to see their re-tooled roster at Little Caesars Arena shortly before the first preseason game of the 2022-23 season.

The team announced on Friday that it will host its annual open practice and scrimmage on Oct. 2. Tickets are free but fans must register to get them.

Doors will open at 10 a.m., with the scrimmage beginning at 11 a.m. Pistons coach Dwane Casey will lead the scrimmage, which will offer a glimpse of the team's offensive and defensive schemes.

Tickets can be obtained at pistons.com/openpractice, and there's a limit of four tickets per account. Parking is available at the LCA Parking Garage (165 Sproat St.) as well as surrounding lots. Fans can use the Meijer entrance at Little Caesars Arena. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Pistons schedule magnet.

After the open practice concludes at 12:30, the Pistons will hold a Rookie Kickoff event for season-ticketholders in the Motor City Casino Club, located inside LCA. The Pistons added lottery picks Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft.

The Pistons will travel to New York for their preseason opener against the Knicks on Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. on TNT. They will open the regular season at LCA against No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.

